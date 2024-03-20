See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage I (JIISX - Free Report) : 0.39% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIISX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JIISX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.14%.
T.Rowe Price Integrated Glb Eq (TQGEX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. TQGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With five-year annualized performance of 11.5%, expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.54%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund M (FAGNX - Free Report) : 1.27% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FAGNX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.97% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.