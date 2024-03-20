See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Growth Discovery K (FGDKX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. FGDKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. FGDKX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 19.52%.
Transamerica Large Value Opps R4 (TLOFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. TLOFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 9.02%, expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
MFS Institutional International Equity Fund (MIEIX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. MIEIX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.26% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.