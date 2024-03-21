We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Bank7 (BSVN) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) . BSVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.83, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.82. Over the last 12 months, BSVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.29 and as low as 5.41, with a median of 6.59.
Investors should also recognize that BSVN has a P/B ratio of 1.48. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.55. BSVN's P/B has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.41, over the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that BSVN has a P/CF ratio of 8.36. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BSVN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.94. BSVN's P/CF has been as high as 8.80 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.54, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bank7 is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BSVN feels like a great value stock at the moment.