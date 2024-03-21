We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Masonite International (DOOR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Masonite International (DOOR - Free Report) . DOOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.52, while its industry has an average P/E of 27.58. Over the last 12 months, DOOR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.15 and as low as 8.34, with a median of 10.55.
Investors should also recognize that DOOR has a P/B ratio of 3.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.40. DOOR's P/B has been as high as 3.34 and as low as 1.99, with a median of 2.59, over the past year.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DOOR has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.61.
Finally, investors should note that DOOR has a P/CF ratio of 11.63. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DOOR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 26.53. Over the past year, DOOR's P/CF has been as high as 11.66 and as low as 6.32, with a median of 7.62.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Masonite International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DOOR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.