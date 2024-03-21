We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AdTheorent (ADTH) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADTH's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ADTH has returned about 134.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 10% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 73.5%.
The consensus estimate for MediaAlpha, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 53.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that ADTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, MediaAlpha, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 174 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14%.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. and MediaAlpha, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.