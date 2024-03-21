We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is American Public Education (APEI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Public Education (APEI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
American Public Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Public Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, APEI has moved about 32.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. This shows that American Public Education is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nintendo Co. (NTDOY - Free Report) . The stock is up 7.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Nintendo Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, American Public Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so APEI is performing better in this area.
Nintendo Co. however, belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #164. The industry has moved -3.7% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Public Education and Nintendo Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.