Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging H&E Equipment Services (HEES) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has H&E Equipment (HEES - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
H&E Equipment is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. H&E Equipment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEES' full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, HEES has gained about 14% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 9.1%. As we can see, H&E Equipment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Horiba Ltd. (HRIBF - Free Report) . The stock is up 39.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Horiba Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, H&E Equipment belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.5% so far this year, meaning that HEES is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Horiba Ltd. belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +15.3% year to date.
H&E Equipment and Horiba Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.