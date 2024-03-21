We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1063 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ACRS has returned about 9.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aclaris Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN - Free Report) . The stock is up 36% year-to-date.
In ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 191 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.3% this year, meaning that ACRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 512 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.
Aclaris Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.