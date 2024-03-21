We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1063 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABOS' full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ABOS has returned 8.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12% year-to-date.
For Ayr Wellness Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0% so far this year, so ABOS is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Ayr Wellness Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 96-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved +5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ayr Wellness Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.