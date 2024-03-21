We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Leidos (LDOS) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
Leidos is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 47 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LDOS has gained about 18.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -0.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Leidos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Moog (MOG.A - Free Report) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.3%.
For Moog, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Moog belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Leidos and Moog. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.