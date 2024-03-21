We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRBG vs. BBSEY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Corebridge Financial (CRBG - Free Report) or BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Corebridge Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BB Seguridade Participacoes SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CRBG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BBSEY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CRBG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.47, while BBSEY has a forward P/E of 7.95. We also note that CRBG has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BBSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71.
Another notable valuation metric for CRBG is its P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BBSEY has a P/B of 6.04.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CRBG's Value grade of A and BBSEY's Value grade of C.
CRBG has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BBSEY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CRBG is the superior option right now.