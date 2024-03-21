We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed at $19.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 2.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.6 million, up 230.28% from the year-ago period.
ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $183.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.6% and +576.29%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Armour Residential REIT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.74 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
