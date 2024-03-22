See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Ave Maria Catholic Values Fund (AVEMX - Free Report) has a 0.93% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. AVEMX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 9.22% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.0 (CAPEX - Free Report) : 0.46% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. CAPEX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. CAPEX, with annual returns of 14.73% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor (VEXPX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. VEXPX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.16%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.