Should Value Investors Buy Cass Information Systems (CASS) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Cass Information Systems (CASS - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CASS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.35 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18. Over the past year, CASS's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.24 and as low as 11.71, with a median of 14.21.
Another notable valuation metric for CASS is its P/B ratio of 2.76. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CASS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.19. Over the past 12 months, CASS's P/B has been as high as 3.07 and as low as 2.23, with a median of 2.51.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cass Information Systems's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CASS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.