Should Value Investors Buy Frontdoor (FTDR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) . FTDR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.95 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.22. Over the past year, FTDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.33 and as low as 12.61, with a median of 17.42.
Investors should also note that FTDR holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FTDR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.52.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FTDR has a P/S ratio of 1.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.68.
Finally, investors should note that FTDR has a P/CF ratio of 11.95. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.60. Over the past 52 weeks, FTDR's P/CF has been as high as 19.13 and as low as 10.98, with a median of 14.42.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Frontdoor is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FTDR feels like a great value stock at the moment.