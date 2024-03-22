We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) . BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.56 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.33. Over the past year, BLDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.90 and as low as 7.99, with a median of 12.63.
BLDR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.23. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BLDR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.24. Over the last 12 months, BLDR's PEG has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.22.
Finally, our model also underscores that BLDR has a P/CF ratio of 12.16. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.08. BLDR's P/CF has been as high as 12.16 and as low as 3.70, with a median of 7.34, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Builders FirstSource is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BLDR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.