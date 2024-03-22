We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Greenbrier Companies is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, GBX has gained about 13.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) . The stock has returned 17.1% year-to-date.
In International Seaways' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.1% this year, meaning that GBX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, International Seaways falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10%.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Greenbrier Companies and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.