Is Powell Industries (POWL) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Powell Industries is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Powell Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWL's full-year earnings has moved 44.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, POWL has returned 60.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 11.8% on average. As we can see, Powell Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Eaton (ETN - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31%.
Over the past three months, Eaton's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Powell Industries belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.9% so far this year, so POWL is performing better in this area. Eaton is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Powell Industries and Eaton. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.