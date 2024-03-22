We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Turtle Beach (HEAR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Turtle Beach (HEAR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Turtle Beach is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Turtle Beach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEAR's full-year earnings has moved 264.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that HEAR has returned about 59.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 13.2%. This means that Turtle Beach is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Okta (OKTA - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Okta's current year EPS has increased 24.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Turtle Beach belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.8% this year, meaning that HEAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Okta, however, belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +12.2% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Turtle Beach and Okta as they could maintain their solid performance.