PAGS or DLO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) or DLocal (DLO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while DLocal has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PAGS has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
PAGS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.15, while DLO has a forward P/E of 21.18. We also note that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83.
Another notable valuation metric for PAGS is its P/B ratio of 1.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DLO has a P/B of 9.91.
Based on these metrics and many more, PAGS holds a Value grade of A, while DLO has a Value grade of C.
PAGS sticks out from DLO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PAGS is the better option right now.