We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) standing at $43.46, reflecting a +0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 19.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $357.12 million, indicating a 17.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16% and +47.8%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.4% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.36.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.