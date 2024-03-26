We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy PGT Innovations (PGTI) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is PGT Innovations (PGTI - Free Report) . PGTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.53, which compares to its industry's average of 18.35. Over the last 12 months, PGTI's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.34 and as low as 11.19, with a median of 13.50.
Investors should also note that PGTI holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PGTI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.53. Over the last 12 months, PGTI's PEG has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.98.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PGTI has a P/S ratio of 1.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that PGTI has a P/CF ratio of 14.11. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PGTI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.78. Over the past year, PGTI's P/CF has been as high as 14.11 and as low as 8.40, with a median of 9.98.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in PGT Innovations's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PGTI is an impressive value stock right now.