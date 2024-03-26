Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should Value Investors Buy Britvic (BTVCY) Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Britvic (BTVCY - Free Report) . BTVCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.57 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.23. Over the past 52 weeks, BTVCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 11.57, with a median of 14.37.

Another notable valuation metric for BTVCY is its P/B ratio of 5.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BTVCY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 10.30. Within the past 52 weeks, BTVCY's P/B has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 5.76.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Britvic is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BTVCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks