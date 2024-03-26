We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers (DECK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Deckers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DECK has gained about 38% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 10.3%. This means that Deckers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 26.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource's current year EPS has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.2% so far this year, so DECK is performing better in this area.
Builders FirstSource, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved +14.5% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Deckers and Builders FirstSource as they attempt to continue their solid performance.