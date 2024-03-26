We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mr Cooper (COOP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Mr Cooper is one of 855 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mr Cooper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, COOP has gained about 16.1% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that Mr Cooper is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
SL Green (SLG - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.2%.
In SL Green's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mr Cooper belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.3% so far this year, so COOP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, SL Green belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 94-stock industry is currently ranked #143. The industry has moved -5.7% year to date.
Mr Cooper and SL Green could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.