We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Gain From LNG Focus & Diverse Assets
TotalEnergies’ (TTE - Free Report) diverse assets across the globe, systematic investments, cost-reduction initiatives, expanding portfolio of renewable assets and the start-up of new projects will help in boosting its performance. TTE’s presence in the entire value chain of LNG gives it a competitive advantage against its peers.
However, this stock has to face strong competition from other global integrated oil and gas companies.
Tailwinds
TotalEnergies has the least exposure to the mature North American region among the oil super majors. The company’s upstream assets have lower natural decline rates and longer productive lives, which gives it a significant competitive edge over peers. The company firmly focuses on investing in quality assets in the rest of the world.
TTE strives to be a net-zero carbon emission company by 2050 and has taken the necessary steps to achieve the target. It plans to add more renewable gross capacity in operation. The company expects to invest in the range of $17-$18 billion in 2024, of which $5 billion will be dedicated to Integrated Power.
Management is also working to expand the LNG portfolio globally. The company has strengthened its position in Europe in 2023 with the commissioning of two floating regasification terminals. In addition, the extension of partnership with Oman LNG by 10 years and with Qalhat LNG by 5 years, will further strengthen its global LNG portfolio,
TotalEnergies continues to make strategic acquisitions and agreements with existing operators in high-potential areas, and divest assets that are not in sync with its long-term objectives. In 2023, it acquired $6.4 billion worth of assets and sold assets valued at $7.7 billion.
Headwinds
TTE’s global presence exposes it to competition from national and international oil and gas majors. The company has to compete with ExxonMobil (XOM - Free Report) , Shell (SHEL - Free Report) and Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) to acquire assets and licenses for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, as well as the sale of manufactured products derived from crude and refined oil.
Long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth for ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron’s is 3%, 4% and 5%, respectively. ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron currently have dividend yields of 3.4%, 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively.