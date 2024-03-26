We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Banco Itau in Focus
Based in Sao Paulo, Banco Itau (ITUB - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -2.88%. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.24 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 6.35% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 3.87% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.43 is up 122.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, Banco Itau has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.98%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Itau Unibanco's current payout ratio is 5%. This means it paid out 5% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, ITUB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $0.82 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 12.33%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, ITUB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).