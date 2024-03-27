We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CACI International (CACI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CACI International (CACI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CACI International is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CACI International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CACI has moved about 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 13.3%. This shows that CACI International is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is IBM (IBM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, IBM's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CACI International belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.4% this year, meaning that CACI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, IBM falls under the Computer - Integrated Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CACI International and IBM as they could maintain their solid performance.