Eastman (EMN) & MKR Partner to Expand Synergex in Europe

Eastman Chemical Company ( EMN Quick Quote EMN - Free Report) has chosen Meade-King Robinson & Co. Ltd. ("MKR”) as the exclusive distributor for its Synergex multifunctional amine additives across various countries in Western and Eastern Europe. Synergex enhances the performance and extends the lifespan of metalworking fluids.
MKR has been selected after a comprehensive evaluation process. MKR will manage sales operations in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and other countries in both Western and Eastern Europe, including the Nordic region.
Eastman believes Synergex holds significant potential in the European market. The company plans to collaborate with MKR to expand its presence. MKR, headquartered in Liverpool, England, is a privately-owned distribution company with more than 140 years of specialization in chemicals and oils.
With a focus on the metalworking fluid sector, MKR offers a unique combination of formulation expertise, application knowledge and component insight. This enables MKR to effectively engage with existing and potential clients, explaining the benefits of Synergex and its ability to address formulation challenges.
Eastman also partners with another distributor of amine additives in Central Europe. GB Chemie GmbH handles the distribution of Synergex in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
Shares of Eastman have gained 23.1% in the past year against a 4% decline of its
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
During its fourth-quarter call, the company noted an anticipated increase in volume due to the absence of client inventory destocking across its end markets, except for medical and agriculture sectors, which are expected to continue destocking in the first quarter of 2024.
EMN foresees minor primary demand increases in several stable end industries, with discretionary end markets remaining steady. It also expects to benefit from revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis facility. Considering these factors, the company projects 2024 earnings per share (EPS) to fall between $7.25 and $8.00, with cash from operations estimated at around $1.4 billion.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Eastman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN Quick Quote HWKN - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The consensus estimate for CRS’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $4 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 250.9%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have increased 64.8% in the past year.
Ecolab has a projected earnings growth rate of 22.65% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.4% in the past 60 days. ECL topped the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied 41.7% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a 26% year-over-year rise. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.6%. The company’s shares have surged 77.5% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Eastman (EMN) & MKR Partner to Expand Synergex in Europe
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) has chosen Meade-King Robinson & Co. Ltd. ("MKR”) as the exclusive distributor for its Synergex multifunctional amine additives across various countries in Western and Eastern Europe. Synergex enhances the performance and extends the lifespan of metalworking fluids.
MKR has been selected after a comprehensive evaluation process. MKR will manage sales operations in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and other countries in both Western and Eastern Europe, including the Nordic region.
Eastman believes Synergex holds significant potential in the European market. The company plans to collaborate with MKR to expand its presence. MKR, headquartered in Liverpool, England, is a privately-owned distribution company with more than 140 years of specialization in chemicals and oils.
With a focus on the metalworking fluid sector, MKR offers a unique combination of formulation expertise, application knowledge and component insight. This enables MKR to effectively engage with existing and potential clients, explaining the benefits of Synergex and its ability to address formulation challenges.
Eastman also partners with another distributor of amine additives in Central Europe. GB Chemie GmbH handles the distribution of Synergex in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
Shares of Eastman have gained 23.1% in the past year against a 4% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
During its fourth-quarter call, the company noted an anticipated increase in volume due to the absence of client inventory destocking across its end markets, except for medical and agriculture sectors, which are expected to continue destocking in the first quarter of 2024.
EMN foresees minor primary demand increases in several stable end industries, with discretionary end markets remaining steady. It also expects to benefit from revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis facility. Considering these factors, the company projects 2024 earnings per share (EPS) to fall between $7.25 and $8.00, with cash from operations estimated at around $1.4 billion.
Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus
Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Eastman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The consensus estimate for CRS’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $4 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 250.9%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have increased 64.8% in the past year.
Ecolab has a projected earnings growth rate of 22.65% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.4% in the past 60 days. ECL topped the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied 41.7% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a 26% year-over-year rise. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.6%. The company’s shares have surged 77.5% in the past year.