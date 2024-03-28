We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Volkswagen (VWAGY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) . VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.70. Over the last 12 months, VWAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.57 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 4.22.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VWAGY has a P/S ratio of 0.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Volkswagen's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VWAGY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.