We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axis Capital (AXS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Axis Capital is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axis Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS' full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AXS has moved about 15.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that Axis Capital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Chubb (CB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.3%.
Over the past three months, Chubb's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Axis Capital belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.8% so far this year, so AXS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Chubb is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Axis Capital and Chubb as they attempt to continue their solid performance.