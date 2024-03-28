We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Is DrilQuip (DRQ) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Dril-Quip (DRQ - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 2.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is DrilQuip due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Dril-Quip’s Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Costs
Dril-Quip reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents.
The company’s total quarterly revenues of $126 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $97 million. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136 million.
Significant rise in total costs and expenses led to weak quarterly earnings.
Q4 Performance
Dril-Quip reported net bookings of $122.7 million for the quarter, up 25% year over year. At the end of the reported quarter, the company had $264 million in its backlog.
DRQ reported a fourth-quarter operating income of $4.6 million, indicating a turnaround from the prior-year period’s reported loss of $2.4 million.
Total Costs and Expenses
The cost of sales increased to $121.8 million from $99.2 million in the year-ago period. Engineering and product development costs also increased to almost $3 million from $2.7 million.
Total costs and expenses were $121.8 million compared with $99.2 million registered in the corresponding period of 2022.
Free Cash Flow
In the fourth quarter, Dril-Quip generated a free cash flow of $14.5 million against a negative free cash flow of $22.8 million a year ago.
Financials
Dril-Quip recorded $11.6 million in capital expenditure for the quarter.
As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s cash balance was $191.4 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.
Guidance
DRQ expects revenues this year to grow 15% to 20% year over year. The company anticipates Subsea product bookings in 2024 in the band of $200-$225 million.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.