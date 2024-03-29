We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ameriprise Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AMP has returned 14.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ameriprise Financial Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Allstate (ALL - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Allstate's current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ameriprise Financial Services belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, so AMP is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Allstate belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +17.2% year to date.
Ameriprise Financial Services and Allstate could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.