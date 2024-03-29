We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Crocs is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CROX has returned 53.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.5% on average. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.3%.
In Hyatt Hotels' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9% so far this year, so CROX is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Hyatt Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #167. The industry has moved +14.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Crocs and Hyatt Hotels. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.