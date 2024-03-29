We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fusion Fuel Green PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTOO's full-year earnings has moved 25.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, HTOO has gained about 51.8% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 12.6%. As we can see, Fusion Fuel Green PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Kaiser Aluminum (KALU - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.9%.
In Kaiser Aluminum's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Fusion Fuel Green PLC belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.5% so far this year, so HTOO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Kaiser Aluminum belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved +12.2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fusion Fuel Green PLC and Kaiser Aluminum as they could maintain their solid performance.