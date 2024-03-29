We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Artivion (AORT) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Artivion (AORT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Artivion is one of 1062 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 2500% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AORT has moved about 21% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 8.1%. As we can see, Artivion is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Cencora (COR - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.1%.
For Cencora, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Artivion is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.2% so far this year, so AORT is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +7.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Artivion and Cencora. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.