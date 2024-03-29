We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ELEMENTIS (ELMTY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ELEMENTIS (ELMTY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ELEMENTIS is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ELEMENTIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELMTY's full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ELMTY has moved about 16.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 0.2%. As we can see, ELEMENTIS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
L.B. Foster (FSTR - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.3%.
For L.B. Foster, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, ELEMENTIS is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, so ELMTY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, L.B. Foster belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved +1.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track ELEMENTIS and L.B. Foster. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.