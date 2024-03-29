We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Will Top-Line Improvement Aid Paychex (PAYX) in Q3 Earnings?
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) will release its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 2, before market open.
We expect growing demand for services and higher revenues to have positively impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Factors to Note
Management Solutions is likely to have benefited from growth in the number of clients served across the suite of HCM solutions , price realization, a rise in product penetration and growing ancillary services. Our estimate for revenues from Management Solutions is pegged at $1.1 billion, suggesting a 4.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
Growth in PEO and insurance solution revenues is likely to have resulted from higher revenues per client, including increased insurance revenues and average worksite employees. Our estimate for PEO and insurance solution revenues is pegged at $349.6 million, which indicates an 8.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
We expect interest on funds held for clients to increase marginally year over year to $35.6 million . The increase is likely to have resulted from higher average interest rates.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
PAYX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Earnings Snapshot
