Are Construction Stocks Lagging Armstrong World Industries (AWI) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Armstrong World Industries is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AWI has returned about 26.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 15.7%. As we can see, Armstrong World Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) . The stock is up 23.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Dream Finders Homes Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Armstrong World Industries is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18% this year, meaning that AWI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Dream Finders Homes Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +13.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Armstrong World Industries and Dream Finders Homes Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.