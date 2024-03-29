We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Audioeye (AEYE) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
AudioEye is one of 619 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 104.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AEYE has gained about 84.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 12.7% on average. As we can see, AudioEye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.2%.
In Dell Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 142 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.5% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Dell Technologies, however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved +10.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AudioEye and Dell Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.