How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider MGM Resorts?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications.
MGM Resorts ( earns a #2 (Buy) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 1, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.82 a share. MGM Quick Quote MGM - Free Report)
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.82 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.62 Zacks Consensus Estimate, MGM Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +31.76%. Investors should also know that MGM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
MGM is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at
Royal Caribbean ( as well. RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report)
Royal Caribbean, which is readying to report earnings on May 2, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.35 a share, and RCL is 31 days out from its next earnings report.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Caribbean is $1.30, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.61%.
MGM and RCL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
