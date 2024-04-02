Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should Value Investors Buy KornFerry International (KFY) Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is KornFerry International (KFY - Free Report) . KFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.10. KFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.67 and as low as 9.28, with a median of 12.94, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is KFY's P/B ratio of 2.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.42. Over the past year, KFY's P/B has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in KornFerry International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KFY is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Korn/Ferry International (KFY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks