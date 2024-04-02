We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has AppFolio (APPF) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AppFolio is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 619 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF's full-year earnings has moved 49.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that APPF has returned about 42.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.7%. This means that AppFolio is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) . The stock is up 49.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, ACM Research, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, AppFolio belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 142 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.5% so far this year, so APPF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
ACM Research, Inc. however, belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #1. The industry has moved +33.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AppFolio and ACM Research, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.