We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SMGZY or RKT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY - Free Report) and Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Smiths Group PLC and Rocket Companies are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that SMGZY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
SMGZY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.73, while RKT has a forward P/E of 44.67. We also note that SMGZY has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RKT currently has a PEG ratio of 8.93.
Another notable valuation metric for SMGZY is its P/B ratio of 2.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RKT has a P/B of 3.48.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SMGZY's Value grade of B and RKT's Value grade of D.
SMGZY sticks out from RKT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SMGZY is the better option right now.