Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $27.72, indicating a -0.11% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.36% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 53.66% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14 billion, down 23.44% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $59.86 billion, which would represent changes of +20.11% and +2.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Pfizer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.85 for its industry.
One should further note that PFE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.76 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.