Stellantis (STLA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) closed at $28.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.11%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 6.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Stellantis will be of great interest to investors.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.18 per share and a revenue of $202.74 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.89% and +7.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Stellantis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.38% increase. Stellantis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Stellantis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.95, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, STLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.41.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.