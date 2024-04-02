We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 4. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63.6%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share. KRUS reported a loss of 10 cents in the prior year.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $56.7 million, suggesting a gain of 28.9% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
The company’s results in the quarter under discussion are likely to be aided by expansion efforts and robust comparable restaurant sales. Management is focused on maintaining operational standards, accelerating the expansion of its restaurants and optimizing G&A in alignment with the expanding restaurant network to propel further growth.
Kura Sushi is also likely to have benefited from growth in traffic. The consensus estimate for comparable restaurant sales suggests 4% growth. Comparable restaurant sales are likely to have been aided by robust performance in its West Coast and Southwest markets.
However, increased training costs due to new store openings, as well as general wage increases, are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter to be reported.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kura Sushi this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Kura Sushi has an Earnings ESP of +300.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Quote
