Are Construction Stocks Lagging Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCMLY's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, HCMLY has returned 15.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.3% on average. This means that Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
NVR (NVR - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.7%.
Over the past three months, NVR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.8% this year, meaning that HCMLY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, NVR falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR and NVR as they could maintain their solid performance.