Constellation Brands (STZ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) closed at $267.41, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 7.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 11, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.10, marking a 6.06% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.11 billion, up 5.47% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Constellation Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.93.
It is also worth noting that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.