Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) reported $599.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was -3.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dave & Buster's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores Count - End of Period: 220 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 220.
  • Comparable Store Sales - Total: -7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -5.6%.
  • Entertainment revenues: $378.90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $388.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Food and beverage revenues: $220.20 million versus $218.42 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
Shares of Dave & Buster's have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

